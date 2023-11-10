BREAKING: Arda Güler out a month with another injury

Real Madrid wonder kid Arda Güler will be out a month with a tear in his thigh, one he suffered during Wednesday’s pre-match training session. This new injury is not related to the previous physical problems he’s had so far this season and Güler will need to spend yet more time on the sidelines as he tries to make his debut for the club.

Güler was expected to play his first minutes for Real Madrid during Wednesday’s match against Braga but he didn’t even warm up after sustaining that hamstring injury that will keep him out around one month.

Apparently, while Madrid’s medical staff was hoping that this would be a minor injury, the tear on his hamstring is quite serious and he won’t be able to play in quite a while. All things considered, it looks like the midfielder might not be able to make his debut until after the Christmas break.