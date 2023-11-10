Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Valencia

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s home match against Valencia in La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD LIST

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Fran and Diego Piñeiro.

Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Nacho, Lucas V., Fran García, Mendy and Edgar.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde and Nico Paz.

Attackers: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim.

Academy players Edgar and Nico Paz make the list to add some depth and cover the absences of Rüdiger (suspension) and Tchouameni (injury). Arda Güler will miss the game with the hamstring injury he suffered this week and he won’t be able to make his debut for the team any time soon.

Ancelotti himself said during the pre-match press conference that Jude Bellingham should be available and ready to face Valencia, which would be great news for Los Blancos after last week’s draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Madrid regained some of their form with a convincing win against Braga but they will need to perform at a high leval if they want to beat Valencia as well.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 11/11/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00Pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.