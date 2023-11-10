Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad; Liga F

Alberto Toril has, once again, decided to rotate most of the defensive line. Oihane and Olga are back on fullback positions as well as Kathellen who will share the center of the defensive line with Rocío. Misa also regains her starting spot in goal after being rested against Eibar. Teresa is also back in the starting lineup, who’s accompanied by Toletti and Linda who will act as a number 10. Signe Bruun leads the attack with Raso and Athenea on her sides. This is in total of 7 changes from the game against Eibar last week.

On the other side, a familiar face starts in midfield for the Basque side - Lorena Navarro who left Real Madrid in the summer 2023.

Starting Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Rocío, Toletti, Olga, Bruun, Oihane, Kathellen, Raso, Linda C., Athenea

Substitutes: Chavas, K. Robles, Ivana, M. Oroz, Møller, Feller, Zornoza, Svava, Freja Siri, Olaya, Sara López, Pau C.

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Real Sociedad XI: Lette, Emma, Etxezarreta, Tejada, Bernabé, Lorena, Apari, Andreia, Franssi, Jensen, N. Eizaguirre

Substitutes: O. Santana, Vanegas, I. Arnaiz, Izarne, Jacqueline, Mirari

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

How To Watch

Date: 10/11/2023

Time: 20:00 CET

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football on YouTube