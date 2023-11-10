Bellingham: “We were frustrated by the draw against Rayo after such a big win over Barcelona”

After winning his monthly Mahou Cinco Estrellas Player of the month award for October, Jude Bellingham, while picking up his trophy at Real Madrid City today, spoke about his gratitude for being at Real Madrid while also sharing his thoughts on Real Madrid’s last game in La Liga against Rayo Vallecano, where the team dropped two points at home.

“I’d like to thank everyone for this prize again,” Bellingham said. “I feel very grateful for the fans’ support and I hope to win many more.”

Bellingham also said the team needs to learn and improve after failing to win against Rayo.

“The team is in great shape,” the English star said. “We were frustrated by the draw against Rayo after such a big win over Barcelona, but we have to learn from these kinds of games. We performed really well in the Champions League afterwards and now we have an important match against Valencia. We’re going to enjoy it and try and win.”