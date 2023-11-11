LACES: 11 Nov. 2023

Juni when he reminds them that he was “too” expensive:

———————-

Bienvenido al Juninho Edition de The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the moderators who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Juninho.

——————————

#Breaking News: Real Madrid Play Football Today

Another Game. Another Opportunity to Earn Three Points. I’ll be real with the mandem if you all ‘low it. I really don’t like Valencia....we need to win.

This was a beautiful, beautiful goal. pic.twitter.com/g2fzCSslhU — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) November 10, 2023

^we need this.

Hear Me Out: Cama Is Actually DAT GUY

In the clip below, the former players of ESPNFC discuss how there’s often one player in the locker room who is the glue between all the players and keeps the locker room united. I have thought this for a while and not to gush over mans, but Cama is the glue for this team. He’s in pictures with everyone. Everyone loves him. He’s dancing Camavinho one day, Cama + Tchou another, Cama + Jude, and then being bullied by Alaba / Rudi another day. Everyone in football likes Camavinga.

Thank you for all the birthday wishes!

Birthday vibzz pic.twitter.com/IljF4K2ujF — Eduardo Camavinga (@Camavinga) November 10, 2023

Happy Birthday, Eduardo Camavinga ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rji2BHmuyf — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) November 10, 2023

Arda Guler Watch

Dear Carlo + RM, thanks for explaining Arda Guler’s lack of Braga minutes two days after the match lmao...I wonder when he got hurt. Maybe warm ups? Anyway, I’m officially concerned about Arda but also not concerned. I’m concerned in the sense that he hasn’t played football since July 11. These injuries are mounting and have to be mentally taxing. We’ve all seen Hazard. We also saw Jovic who started off hurt and seemed to always be on a back foot. Now, I’m also not concerned because personally I didn’t expect much from him this year. If he featured to any meaningful extent, imo it would simply be a cherry on top of a cake rather than a main course. Ofc, many of you expected more so I’m sorry about that.

IMO the club should shut him down completely until January / CDR if this recent injury is anything more than a week or two recovery.

| Ancelotti: "Arda Güler injured? Yes. He got injured before Braga. He's sad but it's not serious." pic.twitter.com/s4GT6TnsRG — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 10, 2023

Real Madrid's schedule until the Christmas break:



11/11: Valencia (21:00)



- international break -



26/11: Cadiz ✈️ (18:30)

29/11: Napoli (21:00)

02/12: Granada (18:30)

09/12: Betis ✈️ (16:15)

12/12: Union Berlin ✈️ (21:00)

16*/12: Villarreal

20*/12: Alaves ✈️ pic.twitter.com/OUFtZ2POSE — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 10, 2023

Wouldn’t be a DT Without Anime GIFs:

Describe Juninho “ King God of All MM” in Three Gifs

(please refer to the top of the DT for a bonus gif)