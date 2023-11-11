Real Madrid vs Valencia, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Valencia needing the three points after the disappointing draw against Rayo Vallecano last Sunday. Jude Bellingham will be expected to return to the starting XI having recovered from the dislocated shoulder he suffered on that game.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy, Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Valencia predicted XI: Mamardashvili, Thierry, Mosquera, Paulista, Gaya, Pepelu, Guerra, Canos, Lopez, Perez, Hugo Duro.

On paper, Valencia have a mediocre team that should not be a problem for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, they always play with intensity against Los Blancos and Ancelotti’s men should not take this game lightly, as they could easily drop points like they did a week ago against Rayo.

Vinicius and Rodrygo will surely try to keep their momentum going after their goals against Braga in the Champions League. The team needs their goals and it would be crucial for them to keep scoring at a decent rate.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 11/11/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00Pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.