Real Madrid vs Valencia 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Valencia in what’s always one of the most intense games in La Liga. Los Blancos need to get back to their winning ways after the 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano last weekend. Carlo Ancelotti’s men earned a convincing win on Wednesday’s Champions League match and it’s time for them to do the same in the domestic competition.

Jude Bellingham is expected to make his return to the starting XI having missed Wednesday’s European clash with the dislocated shoulder he suffered against Rayo. Sufficient to say, Bellingham’s return increases Madrid’s chances of winning the match.

This is the last match ahead of the upcoming two-week FIFA break, so it’s crucial for Real Madrid to get the win and keep increasing their confidence ahead of the Christmas break. Rodrygo and Vinicius will try to keep scoring after their goals against Braga.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 11/11/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00Pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.