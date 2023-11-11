 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Valencia, 2023 La Liga

All set for another Liga game.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Valencia in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy, Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos, Brahim, Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Valencia starting XI (TBC): Mamardashvili, Thierry, Mosquera, Paulista, Gaya, Pepelu, Guerra, Canos, Lopez, Perez, Hugo Duro.

Bellingham is out after Real Madrid announced that he hasn’t recovered from his shoulder injury just yet. Lunin is also getting another chance to start in Kepa’s spot, and the Ukrainian goalkeeper has done enough to earn the trust of the coaching staff and the fanbase.

Date: 11/11/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00Pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

