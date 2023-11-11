OFFICIAL: Bellingham out two weeks with shoulder injury, not available against Valencia

Real Madrid have published an injury update about midfielder Jude Bellingham, who dislocated his shoulder during last week’s match against Rayo Vallecano.

After the tests carried out today on our player Jude Bellingham, he has been diagnosed with a case of anterior instability of the left shoulder, as a consequence of his recent dislocation. Bellingham is ruled out for today’s match against Valencia.

Source: Realmadrid.com

Bellingham was expected to be available for tonight’s game against Valencia and he even made the squad list on Friday. However, he will not be ready to play.

The midfielder will likely stay in Valdebebas during the upcoming FIFA break although the English FA have to make a decision about it, as they could potentially require him to travel to their training camp and get treated by their own doctors.

Bellingham should be back after the FIFA break if everything goes according to plan during his recovery.