OFFICIAL: Real Madrid name Valdebebas training ground after Florentino Perez

Real Madrid have announced that the former Ciudad Real Madrid located in Valdebebas will change its name to Ciudad Real Madrid Florentino Perez after the current president.

The Extraordinary General Assembly approved by acclamation the proposal made by more than 1000 representative members, in accordance with Article 28 of the Social Statutes.

The 2023 Extraordinary General Assembly approved by acclamation the proposal made by more than 1000 representative members, in accordance with Article 28 of the Social Statutes, by which the Ciudad Deportiva is renamed Ciudad Real Madrid Florentino Pérez. The president of Real Madrid thanked for the appointment: “It’s an honor, of course, but I want to do it discreetly. That is, I only ask that the name be put when I say so. I’m still not psychologically prepared to see my name on the door of Ciudad Real Madrid. With that condition, I’m delighted.”

Source: Realmadrid.com

Months ago, the club denied the reports saying that the board would try to approve this proposal today, but a group of socios ended up asking the assembly about it anyway.

“They all know that I have never sought this kind of recognition. In fact, we announced at the time that the Board of Directors was not going to propose this, but the bylaws contemplate the possibility that you have chosen to make this proposal,” said Perez.

José Manuel de Carlos, member number 6 of Real Madrid and son of president Luis de Carlos, spoke on behalf of the 1000 representative members who have put forward the proposal.

“I address this assembly as the spokesperson for over a thousand representative members and, I am convinced, all of Real Madrid supporters, who believe it is time to recognize the legacy of a president who is already legendary. No one doubts that Florentino Pérez is one of the great presidents in our history. The president who has been able to take on the legacy of the great Real Madrid of the 20th century to drive it forward in this new era and consolidate the foundations of the institution that will undoubtedly be the best club of the 21st century,” he said.