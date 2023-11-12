They’re Back?: Nov 12 2023

Some thoughts from Jose Juninho regarding today’s game:

Match Recap: 5-1. HALA MADRID

Another great game by the kids. Of course there are the obvious great performances, but on a smaller level great performance by Cama, Kroos, and Lunin. Mendy was solid defensively. Carlo’s tweaks have helped the team. Shoutout to the Valencia GK because he was clearly playing for us. 3 Points!

Incredible Camavinga performance again. He's been so mobile off the ball, constantly moving between the lines while Kroos stays back. Yet, even being in an advance role, he's somehow always there deeper to win the ball and carry it forward. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) November 11, 2023

Observation #1: They’re Back!!! (Maybe?)

“To be the ultimate team, you must use your body and your mind. Draw up on the resources of your teammates. Choose your steps wisely and you will win. Remember, only teams succeed.”

Another scintillating performance from the Brazilian duo, with Vini getting 2g 1a (and MOTM) and Rodrygo with 2g 2a performance. As we approach the international break, it’ll be interesting to dissect “why” and “how to” maintain these performances. From what I can tell, the inclusion of Brahim has caused Carlo to implement a more rigid 442, where Brahim mainly operates as a LM but reacts to Vini and Rodrygo’s positioning (i.e., filling in as a LW, CF when appropriate). The team is overall “positionless” with Is it possible that this rigidity and structure by Brahim has helped the Brazilians better predict each other’s free movement as well as the positioning of the additional forward? Is this structure lost when Jude has the liberty to roam all throughout the pitch? Should we consider moving Jude further back in this formation?

These are all questions that I simply do not have any answers. Nevertheless, if anyone has time it’d be interesting to see a few heatmaps on Rodrygo / Vini with Brahim vs. without Brahim.

Rodrygo: "Rodrygo and Vinicius are back. This is the duo the Madridistas want. If our fans are happy we're happy too." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 11, 2023

Seven goals from Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Brahim in two games while Jude gets some rest. pic.twitter.com/rt35TlslC0 — Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball) November 11, 2023

Observation #2: All About Anxiety w/ Alaba

“Everyone has a right to an opinion. I can arrive in England and express my opinion. If criticism were ferocious and without intellectual objectivity they should show me the way to their airport. It is important to have an opinion and not be afraid to express it, knowing there will be criticism.”

Alaba’s defensive performances since last year November in my opinion have been concerning. The first half didn’t result in a goal, but it reminds me of pre-gluten free Carvajal where Alaba sometimes seems hesitant for a tackle, ball watches, and is positionally out of sync. It may do us all well if he’s benched for a game or two for the Nacho / Rudi combo. Additionally, imo there is no reason why Rudi should be benched next season. Rudi + Militao should be the partnership and if that doesn’t work for Militao (who has previously been argued to need Alaba to organize him), then we need to look elsewhere for young CBs.

Bonus Observation - interesting that we somehow lost XG in this game 1.75 v 1.85. Valencia GK isn’t great.

Rüdiger's Resurgence



After a shaky start, Antonio Rüdiger has found his footing as a key cog in Real Madrid's defense.



His role differs markedly from his time at Chelsea, where he had a highly defined, structured role at left center back.



At Chelsea, Rüdiger could rely on… pic.twitter.com/fgteqHO1PV — The Real Deal (@RealDealPods) November 11, 2023

Observation #3: Coach Speak

“In my teams, when we win, we all win, and when we lose, I lose.”

A few words from Carlo post match.

️Ancelotti: "This was our best performance of the season." — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) November 11, 2023

Ancelotti: "Vinicius and Rodrygo are back to their best level. They needed time. They're extraordinary." — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) November 11, 2023

Ancelotti: "I told Brahim not to do backheels because I don't like them." — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) November 11, 2023

- Jose Juninho