Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 5 - 1 Valencia, post-game, La Liga 2023 - 2024

Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes COOKING Valencia

How much do we read into this performance?

Is this the turning point for the attack?

A shocking stat about Real Madrid’s set piece defending

Andriy Lunin!

Brahim Diaz’s role

Dani Carvajal channeling his inner Bale

An analysis on gluten

Eduardo Camavinga’s performance and his dynamic with Toni Kroos

Carlo Ancelotti’s explanation of Brahim’s role after the game

Real Madrid’s upcoming strength of schedule compared to that of their opponents

Who should take Real Madrid’s direct free kicks?

Should Jude be given PK / FK duties?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)