Player Ratings: Real Madrid 5 - 1 Valencia; 2023 La Liga

Full match player ratings below:

Lunin—8: Two massive stops early in the game to deny Valencia any chance and help support Madrid to a hug victory.

Dani Carvajal—9: Another fantastic game, what a season the right back has had thus far. Scored a cracking goal just 2 minutes into the match, volleying the ball from outside the box with his left foot. Defending was foot-perfect throughout the game.

Nacho—8: What a blessing for Madrid to have a center back of elite quality to rotate in and out of the team. Nacho dominated Hugo Duro and was superb at the right center back position.

David Alaba—7: Nothing got by Alaba and Mendy down Madrid’s left.

Ferland Mendy—8: Best match of the season from the Frenchman. Showed off his impressive body strength and shielding on multiple occasions. Timed his tackles well and composed in possession.

Eduardo Camavinga—9: Insane dribbles out of pressure, gorgeous long passes, inch-perfect sliding tackles — another great game at the #6 position.

Fede Valverde—6.5: Solid match with multiple bursts forward to break Valencia lines. Looked fatigued in second half and was an early substitute.

Toni Kroos—8: Beautiful assist to Carvajal in the second minute, switching the field of play. Hit the crossbar from a free kick.

Brahim Diaz—7: Battled hard all game and got the better of Thierry and Foulquier throughout the match.

Vinicius Junior—9: Two goals and six completed dribbles, as Ancelotti said in the post-match: Vini and Rodrygo are back.

Rodrygo—9: Two goals and an assist after a goal and an assist in the midweek. Rodrygo looks to be getting back to his best.

Substitutions:

Luka Modric—7: Showed some deceptive change of pace on more than one occasion. Good combinations playing both as a right midfielder and a left midfielder.

Lucas—7: Played as a right midfielder and had some good touches forcing Valencia to foul him.

Nico Paz —N/A: Played the last 10 minutes at right midfield.

Fran Garcia—N/A: Late replacement for Ferland Mendy.

Joselu—N/A: Late replacement for Vini JR.