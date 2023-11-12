Dani Carvajal: “I have more freedom to get up front with the 4-4-2.

Shortly after Real Madrid thumped Valencia 5 - 1 at the Bernabeu on Saturday night, the man who opened the scoring with a Gareth Bale-esque left-footed volley from outside the box, Dani Carvajal, appeared in the mixed zone to answer questions from the media.

Carvajal spoke about his role in this season’s tactical set up, his favourite thing to eat, Gerard Pique’s comments last week, and more.

His role in this year’s system

“I have more freedom to get up front with the 4-4-2. That freedom makes me closer to the opposing half.”

What is his favourite dish in his new diet?

“My favorite dish? Baked broccoli... but now I’m going to have a drink with my wife, you have to know how to enjoy every moment. A good diet is one that tests to know what suits each person... “

Can he break his record for most goals in a La Liga season (two)?

“I’m not one to put numbers, huh? [laughs]. I don’t know, in the end I have two goals and I hope I can reach 4 or 5. That we win titles — that is the most important thing.”

Gerard Pique stating that “no one will remember Real Madrid’s 14th Champions League title”

“I’m not going to get into a debate with Gerard [laughs]. If he doesn’t want to remember the title, he shouldn’t remember it, but I think it’s going to be one of the best here.”

The new Florentino Perez Sports City

“I think it’s fantastic that it’s named after him, it couldn’t be more deserving for the president. For all the years he has been there, for how he has saved very difficult situations at the club.. He has won everything, many titles. The management he is doing of players, of the team... I don’t know, he has marked an era.”