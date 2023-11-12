Endrick signs sponsorship deal with New Balance

Future Real Madrid attacker Endrick Felipe has signed an sponsorship deal with US brand New Balance, according to reports coming from Brazil. Endrick was a Nike athlete and while they had an option to extend their contract with the attacker, Endrick ultimately chose to join New Balance.

Real Madrid were hoping to see Endrick signing for Adidas so that both parts could work together more often, but the offer from the German brand wasn’t as interesting as New Balance’s.

New Balance have been trying to increase their presence in professional sports with other star athletes like NBA’s Jamal Murray or Kawhi Leonard, so Endrick could very well become the face of the company if he performs at a high level in Madrid. All things considered, New Balance appear to be betting on Endrick’s future, a move which could give them benefits if the Brazilian gem reaches his potential.