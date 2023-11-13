 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: November 13, 2023

Your Manic Monday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid CF v Valencia CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

So it’s Nero’s turn again... And it’s another rainy Monday morning

Well, They’re in Good Shape

After initial struggles early in the season, a lot has been said of their no-so-quick adaptation their new roles. While the change isn’t as big as the on-paper shape might suggest - they’re still receiving the ball fairly wide - it’s still not the same system they’ve grown accustomed to. The concerns for Rodrygo, especially, were growing. But, it seems like the Samba boyz are getting back on track.

LL Team of the Week

And look who’s got so many calls! It’s half-Madrid! Also happy Isco’s included there.

Are YOU Looking Forward to This?

The hype train is, again, up and going for Endrick. Yet, I think (as is natural), that there will be plenty of growing pains for the young starlet. Let us please not forget that he’s still a teenager. Nonetheless, the talent’s there for all to see. Let’s wait patiently and see how this story plays out.

