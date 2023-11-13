Open Thread: November 13, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d love to go hiking with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

So it’s Nero’s turn again... And it’s another rainy Monday morning

Well, They’re in Good Shape

After initial struggles early in the season, a lot has been said of their no-so-quick adaptation their new roles. While the change isn’t as big as the on-paper shape might suggest - they’re still receiving the ball fairly wide - it’s still not the same system they’ve grown accustomed to. The concerns for Rodrygo, especially, were growing. But, it seems like the Samba boyz are getting back on track.

Florentino Perez views Vini and Rodrygo as Real Madrid's big stars and they are considered UNTOUCHABLE. @relevo pic.twitter.com/sNVOuwjCNu — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) November 12, 2023

Rodrygo makes it 4-0 Real Madrid and hits the "Siuuu" cele pic.twitter.com/JF5d8KbXPk — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 11, 2023

Vinicius hit the 'Calma, calma' after making it 2-0.



It's a Real Madrid No. 7 thing pic.twitter.com/xACz2YR2r6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 11, 2023

LL Team of the Week

And look who’s got so many calls! It’s half-Madrid! Also happy Isco’s included there.

MARCA's La Liga Team of the Week dominated by Real Madrid players. pic.twitter.com/i67cRoEROZ — Madrid Universal (@MadridUniversal) November 12, 2023

Are YOU Looking Forward to This?

The hype train is, again, up and going for Endrick. Yet, I think (as is natural), that there will be plenty of growing pains for the young starlet. Let us please not forget that he’s still a teenager. Nonetheless, the talent’s there for all to see. Let’s wait patiently and see how this story plays out.