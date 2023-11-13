Real Madrid sack chief medical officer Niko Mihic after Arda Güler’s injury setback

Real Madrid have decided to part ways with their chief medical officer Niko Mihic, who had been at the club since 2017. The Croatian doctor was responsible for overseeing the medical staff and the treatment of the players, but he had been under scrutiny for the high number of injuries that plagued the team in recent seasons.

The final straw for Real Madrid was the latest injury setback of Arda Güler, the Turkish midfielder who had been since over the summer. Güler, who the club value very highly due to his unique talents, has yet to make his debut, much to the frustration of both player and club. His most recent injury relapse seemed to be the straw that broke the camel’s back. The club has not seen eye-to-eye with Mihic’s methods, who also fought against the idea of Güler having surgery this season.

Real Madrid were unhappy with the way Mihic handled the Güler case, as they felt that he did not diagnose the injury properly and did not provide adequate prevention measures. They also blamed him for the recurrence of the injury, which could have been avoided with a more conservative approach.

Güler was not the only player who suffered from frequent injuries under Mihic’s supervision. Other cases, such as Karim Benzema, David Alaba, and Dani Ceballos, also contributed to the dissatisfaction of the club with the medical department. Benzema, the team’s top scorer since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, had to be replaced several times in the middle of the games due to muscle discomforts, while Alaba and Ceballos had long spells on the sidelines due to various ailments.

Mihic had joined Real Madrid in 2017, replacing Dr Jesús Olmo, who had also faced criticism for his management of the injuries. Mihic had previously worked as the head of the medical services of the Croatian Football Federation, and he had a good reputation in his field. However, he failed to meet the expectations of Real Madrid, who demand the highest standards of performance and professionalism from their staff.

Real Madrid have not announced a replacement for Mihic yet, but they are reportedly looking for a new chief medical officer who can improve the health and fitness of the players and reduce the risk of injuries. The club are aware that the physical condition of the squad is crucial for their chances of success in the domestic and European competitions, and they do not want to take any chances with their most valuable assets.