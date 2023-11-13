 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bellingham travels to England, FA will evaluate his shoulder injury

Real Madrid expect the midfielder to recover in Spain when the English FA confirms the extent of his injury.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid CF v SC Braga: Group C - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Manuel Reino/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to join England’s training camp for an evaluation of his shoulder injury by FA doctors. The medical assessment will rule out his availability for England’s upcoming FIFA break games.

If Madrid’s injury report is confirmed by the English doctors, Bellingham will return to the Spanish capital to continue his recovery with the team doctors, who are closely monitoring his progress. The goal is to ensure that he is ready to face Cadiz on November 26th, marking his return to the field after the FIFA break.

Despite Bellingham’s absence, Real Madrid has performed well in recent matches, including victories against Braga and Valencia. Brahim Diaz has stepped up without the British midfielder, contributing positively to the team’s performance.

However, Bellingham’s return is eagerly anticipated as Real Madrid aims to maintain their winning momentum leading up to the Christmas break.

