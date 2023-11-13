Managing Madrid Podcast: How attainable is Alphonso Davies? MAILBAG!

On this Member-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

How does the club view Vinicius Jr’s ‘antics’?

Has social media ruined being a fan of football?

Would we trade Fede Valverde for any other midfielders in the world?

Does the new Bernabeu *actually* look good?

Can Miguel Gutierrez be a good alternative to Alphonso Davies?

How difficult will it be to attain Davies?

Are Real Madrid underrated in how good they are at grooming players?

Would Xabi Alonso prefer us to Liverpool / Bayern?

Achraf Hakimi — attainable in a couple years?

4-3-3?

Explaining why Real Madrid has been dominant in the three games without Jude Bellingham?

How important is it to keep good relations with other clubs?

And more.

Thanks for being a Member. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)