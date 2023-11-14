Open Thread: November 14, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally treat to Mexican and cocktails: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly

Understandable

Well, empirically, it’s safe to say that it’s been that way for a while now.

More and more people within Real Madrid now prefer the Erling Haaland track, which they would benefit from a "Real Madrid special" clause starting next summer in his contract with Manchester City. @RMCsport pic.twitter.com/cLEiYNsqIT — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 13, 2023

Still Going

Can’t stop posting this. Glad Rodrygo finally got a string going.

Vini Jr.: ⚽️⚽️

Rodrygo: ⚽️⚽️



Real Madrid are blessed pic.twitter.com/CuEgAive7L — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 11, 2023

A 16-yo??

A 16-year-old will “strongly burst into the first team”? How many times has that happened? Carvajal may be going strong for now, despite there being doubts about his remaining longevity as a starter. Yet, the man’s no spring chicken. A 16-yo breaking out so quickly and so strongly that he will be able to replace Carva in the XI sounds... like wishful thinking. And, to quote Prince of Persia The Two Thrones: “Experience has taught me that wishful thinking only leads to disappointment”. But hey, it’s just a rumor.