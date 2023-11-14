Rodrygo: “I don’t like playing as a 9 but Ancelotti is giving me more freedom now”

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes talked to Cadena COPE in an interview where he discussed his current form and also his favorite position on the field.

“My favorite position is as an attacking midfielder and then through the wings. I just don’t like playing as a nine but I’m getting better. It’s a good opportunity and a privilege but my skill set doesn’t suit that position all that well. I like to play with the ball more, but Vinicius and myself are getting used to it and things are improving,” he said.

Then, he discussed his recent struggles.

“Yes, I was nervous because things weren’t working out for me but now I’m back. I can’t blame anybody but myself, it was my fault. It was a new position and I was getting used to it. Now Ancelotti is giving me more freedom and I can play on the wings a bit more. It’s hard playing as a nine there but if the coach thinks I can do it, I’m happy,” he added.

Rodrygo broke his scoring drought on Madrid’s last two games against Braga and Valencia, so he will be hoping to keep gaining more confidence and scoring goals.