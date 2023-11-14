Bellingham will leave England’s training camp and return to Madrid today

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to leave England’s training camp later today. He will then make his return to Madrid, where he will continue his treatment on his shoulder injury, the British FA announced today.

Bellingham dislocated his shoulder during Real Madrid’s match against Rayo Vallecano and he was forced to miss the games against Braga and Valencia. He should be ready to play right after the current FIFA break and the English FA ultimately gave him the green light to return to the Spanish capital to continue his recovery process.

The English midfielder will get a good opportunity not only to recover from that shoulder injury, but also to get some needed rest after an intense first third of the 2023-24 season for him.

Therefore, Bellingham will not play for England on their next two games against Malta and North Macedonia, which should be manageable for his countrymen.