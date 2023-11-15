Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Chelsea; UWCL Matchday 1

Alberto Toril did not make many changes from the weekend game against Real Sociedad. The main one is Zornoza as the third midfielder, compared to the last game when Linda was put on the #10 role to play alongside Teresa and Toletti. With this, Linda moves up to play on the wing with Bruun and Athenea in the front line. There’s only one change in defense, and it’s Ivana starting instead of Rocío.
Starting Lineups
Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Ivana, Toletti, Olga, Bruun, Oihane, Kathellen, Linda C., Zornoza, Athenea
Substitutes: Chavas, Téllez, K. Robles, Rocío, M. Oroz, Raso, Møller, Feller, Svava, Freja Siri, Olaya, Sara López
Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1
Real Sociedad XI: Berger, Bright, Nusken, Carter, Lawrence, Kirby, Fleming, Kaneryd, Kerr, Charles, Cuthbert
Substitutes: Musovic, Hampton, Fishel, Nouwen, Ingle, James, Perisset, Mjelde, Buchanan, Cankovic, Beever-Jones
Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1
How To Watch
Date: 15/11/2023
Time: 21:00 CET
Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano
Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football on YouTube
