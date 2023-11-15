 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Chelsea; UWCL Matchday 1

Ivana and Oihane start in defense.

Real Madrid Femenino v Real Sociedad Femenino: Primera Division Photo by Maria Jimenez - Real Madrid/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Alberto Toril did not make many changes from the weekend game against Real Sociedad. The main one is Zornoza as the third midfielder, compared to the last game when Linda was put on the #10 role to play alongside Teresa and Toletti. With this, Linda moves up to play on the wing with Bruun and Athenea in the front line. There’s only one change in defense, and it’s Ivana starting instead of Rocío.

Starting Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Ivana, Toletti, Olga, Bruun, Oihane, Kathellen, Linda C., Zornoza, Athenea

Substitutes: Chavas, Téllez, K. Robles, Rocío, M. Oroz, Raso, Møller, Feller, Svava, Freja Siri, Olaya, Sara López

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Real Sociedad XI: Berger, Bright, Nusken, Carter, Lawrence, Kirby, Fleming, Kaneryd, Kerr, Charles, Cuthbert

Substitutes: Musovic, Hampton, Fishel, Nouwen, Ingle, James, Perisset, Mjelde, Buchanan, Cankovic, Beever-Jones

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

How To Watch

Date: 15/11/2023

Time: 21:00 CET

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN Women’s Football on YouTube

