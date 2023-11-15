 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Las Blancas Podcast: The goalscoring touch

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita analyze the main takeaways from Real Madrid’s 7-1 win over Real Sociedad.

By Yash_Thakur and kanifroh
Real Madrid Femenino v Real Sociedad Femenino: Primera Division Photo by Maria Jimenez - Real Madrid/Real Madrid via Getty Images

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 7-1 win against Natalia Arroyo’s Real Sociedad.

Talking points:

  • Toril’s gameplan to counter Arroyo’s tactics
  • The wing duo of Athenea and Raso to pin La Real’s defence
  • Arroyo’s shortcomings defensively and Etxezarreta’s poor outing
  • The role of Tere-Toletti-Caicedo in playing out of opposition press
  • The blossoming connection between Olga-Bruun
  • Olga the top assist provider in Europe
  • Athenea’s goalscoring touch and improvement in numbers
  • Misa’s assist and overall performance
  • The problem with our CB pairing and defence
  • Maite’s performance from the left wing
  • Olaya’s bright performance
  • Caicedo’s corner
  • Esther’s championship winning goal and post-match comments

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)

