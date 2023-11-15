Las Blancas Podcast: The goalscoring touch

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 7-1 win against Natalia Arroyo’s Real Sociedad.

Talking points:

Toril’s gameplan to counter Arroyo’s tactics

The wing duo of Athenea and Raso to pin La Real’s defence

Arroyo’s shortcomings defensively and Etxezarreta’s poor outing

The role of Tere-Toletti-Caicedo in playing out of opposition press

The blossoming connection between Olga-Bruun

Olga the top assist provider in Europe

Athenea’s goalscoring touch and improvement in numbers

Misa’s assist and overall performance

The problem with our CB pairing and defence

Maite’s performance from the left wing

Olaya’s bright performance

Caicedo’s corner

Esther’s championship winning goal and post-match comments

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)