Las Blancas Podcast: The goalscoring touch

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 7-1 win against Natalia Arroyo’s Real Sociedad.
Talking points:
- Toril’s gameplan to counter Arroyo’s tactics
- The wing duo of Athenea and Raso to pin La Real’s defence
- Arroyo’s shortcomings defensively and Etxezarreta’s poor outing
- The role of Tere-Toletti-Caicedo in playing out of opposition press
- The blossoming connection between Olga-Bruun
- Olga the top assist provider in Europe
- Athenea’s goalscoring touch and improvement in numbers
- Misa’s assist and overall performance
- The problem with our CB pairing and defence
- Maite’s performance from the left wing
- Olaya’s bright performance
- Caicedo’s corner
- Esther’s championship winning goal and post-match comments
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
