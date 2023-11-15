 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Las Blancas Podcast: Champions League nights are back baby!

Hosts Yash Thakur & Kanita preview Real Madrid’s opponents in the UWCL group stage.

By Yash_Thakur and kanifroh
Real Madrid Femenino v Real Sociedad Femenino: Primera Division Photo by Maria Jimenez - Real Madrid/Real Madrid via Getty Images

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita breakdown Real Madrid’s opponents in the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stages.

Talking points:

  • The road to UWCL group stages
  • Chelsea and Madrid cross roads again
  • Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby’s threat up front
  • Eve Perisset’s importance for Chelsea’s buildup
  • Nusken and Macario’s arrival in the summer
  • Emma Hayes’ last season with the Blues
  • Paris FC - the giant killers of the UWCL playoffs
  • The old core of Paris FC and Sandrine Soubeyrand’s impact on the club
  • Thiney’s revival under Soubeyrand
  • Julie Dufour’s season so far in the French league
  • Hacken’s heartbreaking league campaign
  • Anna Anvegard’s revival in Sweden
  • Elin Rubensson’s World Cup and role for Hacken
  • Real Madrid’s prospects in the group stages

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)

