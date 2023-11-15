Las Blancas Podcast: Champions League nights are back baby!

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita breakdown Real Madrid’s opponents in the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stages.

Talking points:

The road to UWCL group stages

Chelsea and Madrid cross roads again

Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby’s threat up front

Eve Perisset’s importance for Chelsea’s buildup

Nusken and Macario’s arrival in the summer

Emma Hayes’ last season with the Blues

Paris FC - the giant killers of the UWCL playoffs

The old core of Paris FC and Sandrine Soubeyrand’s impact on the club

Thiney’s revival under Soubeyrand

Julie Dufour’s season so far in the French league

Hacken’s heartbreaking league campaign

Anna Anvegard’s revival in Sweden

Elin Rubensson’s World Cup and role for Hacken

Real Madrid’s prospects in the group stages

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)