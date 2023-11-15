 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: November 15, 2023

Your Wednesday Issue of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid CF v Valencia CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally treat to sushi: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Joselu Stating He’ll Give It His All

Well, Kid’s a Rising Star

Fede Storytime!

It should be noted that I saw some of you posting this story in the comment section of the previous thread.

Anybody here a fan of F1?

I used to watch Formula 1 back during the 2005-08 seasons, with my father. Recently, I stumbled upon the Moby classic “Lift me Up”, which served as the intro song for F1 back then. Suffering from severe nostalgia, I started watching old interviews. Mostly of my then-favorite Jenson Button. Did you enjoy F1 then and, are you still a fan now? What are your favorite teams and drivers?

Real Madrid News 24/7

