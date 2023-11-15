Open Thread: November 15, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally treat to sushi: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Joselu Stating He’ll Give It His All

⚪️ Joselu: “I hope to stay at Real Madrid and I’m ready to fight for that. It’s my main goal”, told Cope.



“I have responded quite well, scoring goals and giving the team points. Ancelotti has always been very direct and sincere with me”. pic.twitter.com/TrkSsQ8wwZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 15, 2023

Well, Kid’s a Rising Star

Real Madrid are monitoring Nico Williams situation, who will be a free agent next summer. @diarioas #rmalive pic.twitter.com/vaqLPg6VAX — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) November 15, 2023

Fede Storytime!

Fede Valverde on his Real Madrid move:



"I was playing at the South American Under-17 Championship in Paraguay and got the call that changed my whole life. I was sitting in my hotel room, and my parents were there staying in another room. My mom called me and said, “Hey, come… pic.twitter.com/sEStkNY9sf — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 14, 2023

Anybody here a fan of F1?

I used to watch Formula 1 back during the 2005-08 seasons, with my father. Recently, I stumbled upon the Moby classic “Lift me Up”, which served as the intro song for F1 back then. Suffering from severe nostalgia, I started watching old interviews. Mostly of my then-favorite Jenson Button. Did you enjoy F1 then and, are you still a fan now? What are your favorite teams and drivers?