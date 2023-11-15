 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Real Madrid interested in Nico Williams signing, Barcelona and Manchester City also in the race -report

According to AS.

By Lucas Navarrete
Athletic Club v Celta Vigo - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

According to a report by AS, Real Madrid has shown interest in signing Athletic Bilbao’s attacker, Nico Williams. The 21-year-old’s contract with the Basque club is set to expire next summer, and while he is inclined to extend his current deal, he is also keen on ensuring that his €50 million release clause remains affordable to avoid leaving as a free agent as a favor to his lifelong club.

The report suggests that other clubs such as Manchester City, Barcelona, and Liverpool are also keeping tabs on Williams. However, Barcelona would only pursue the winger if he becomes a free agent, which doesn’t seem likely at the moment.

Should the report hold true, Los Blancos seem willing to meet the €50 million release clause to secure Williams’ services. Known for his dribbling skills and ability to play on the right flank, Williams could offer an intriguing option for Real Madrid’s offense.

