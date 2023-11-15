Real Deal Podcast: The New Guard - How Camavinga, Gavi, Jude Are Ushering In A Physical Era In Spanish Football

Long defined by small technicians like Xavi, Iniesta and Modric, Spanish football is seeing the emergence of a new generation of elite midfielders who bring a more physical presence.

In this episode of the Real Deal, we analyze how the arrivals of Eduardo Camavinga at Real Madrid and Jude Bellingham’s emergence at Borussia Dortmund, along with Barca’s Gavi, signal a transition to a more athletic, box-to-box style of midfielder.

Camavinga brings a rangy, powerful skillset from midfield, while Gavi plays with tenacity and aggressiveness belying his small stature. Bellingham adds goal threat and is an elite box-to-box presence.

Their early success shows this blend of technical security, intelligence and athleticism is set to dominate for years to come, and change our view of ‘controlling’ dominant midfielders set by Kroos, Modric, Xavi and Iniesta in the past.

Hosts this week:

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)