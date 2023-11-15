BREAKING: Camavinga leaves France’s training session with apparent knee injury

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has left France’s training session with what appears to be a knee injury, according to video footage from L’Equipe.

Camavinga left France's training session with what appears to be a knee injury.pic.twitter.com/pjou55BWAi — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) November 15, 2023

The extent of this injury remains to be seen as Camavinga will have to get his knee checked by France’s medical staff, but Real Madrid fans and the coaching staff alike are definitely holding their breath hoping that this isn’t a serious injury, given that the young player just completed one of his best performances as a Real Madrid player during the win against Valencia.

Furthermore, Camavinga was expected to be an undisputed starter at least until Aurelien Tchouameni recovers from the foot fracture he suffered during El Clasico in Barcelona.

Expect more news on Camavinga coming from France’s training camp fairly soon. Until then, the fans will keep their fingers crossed hoping that the talented midfielder avoids a serious knee injury.