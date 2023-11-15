 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Fede Valverde’s article; Xavi’s blame game

Today’s Churros also discusses the latest shocking Rubiales video, Real Madrid’s defense, and a ton more

By Kiyan Sobhani
Real Madrid CF v Valencia CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Our epic last podcast with Andrea Orlandi
  • The Gavi vs Dani Ceballos rivalry
  • Michael Jordan vs Scottie Pippen
  • The criticism involved in football analysis
  • Xavi Hernandez’s quotes after Barca’s win over Alaves where he blamed the media for the team’s performance
  • Fede Valverde’s article in the Player’s Tribune
  • How fans and media ignore the human side of players and coaches
  • Are Barcelona’s problems exaggerated?
  • What do Real Madrid need to improve on?
  • Joao Felix negotiation process
  • Will Joao Cancelo come back?
  • Luis Rubiales’s latest video
  • And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/Churrosytacticas.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

