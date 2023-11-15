Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Fede Valverde’s article; Xavi’s blame game

AUDIO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Our epic last podcast with Andrea Orlandi
- The Gavi vs Dani Ceballos rivalry
- Michael Jordan vs Scottie Pippen
- The criticism involved in football analysis
- Xavi Hernandez’s quotes after Barca’s win over Alaves where he blamed the media for the team’s performance
- Fede Valverde’s article in the Player’s Tribune
- How fans and media ignore the human side of players and coaches
- Are Barcelona’s problems exaggerated?
- What do Real Madrid need to improve on?
- Joao Felix negotiation process
- Will Joao Cancelo come back?
- Luis Rubiales’s latest video
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga's hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
