Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Fede Valverde’s article; Xavi’s blame game

Our epic last podcast with Andrea Orlandi

The Gavi vs Dani Ceballos rivalry

Michael Jordan vs Scottie Pippen

The criticism involved in football analysis

Xavi Hernandez’s quotes after Barca’s win over Alaves where he blamed the media for the team’s performance

Fede Valverde’s article in the Player’s Tribune

How fans and media ignore the human side of players and coaches

Are Barcelona’s problems exaggerated?

What do Real Madrid need to improve on?

Joao Felix negotiation process

Will Joao Cancelo come back?

Luis Rubiales’s latest video

And more.

