INJURY UPDATE: Camavinga’s knee injury not serious -report

Reports from the French press indicate that Eduardo Camavinga’s knee injury —which he suffered during today’s training session with Les Bleus— isn’t serious. The midfielder himself told French coach Didier Deschamps that he is “OK” when he approached him, per those same reports from L’Equipe and RMC.

Naturally, Camavinga will still get some tests on that knee injury to make sure that he has avoided all kinds of structural damage that could compromise his performances over the next few months. Doctors from the French national team will definitely monitor that knee over the next few days and Camavinga could very well return to the Spanish capital if he’s feeling any kind of pain.

However, it seems clear that the young midfielder has escaped a serious injury, which is definitely a sight of relief for Real Madrid fans and coaching staff alike, given his importance within the squad.