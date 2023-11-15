Florentino Perez and Joan Laporta resign from the board of directors of the Spanish football federation

The presidents of Real Madrid and Barcelona, Florentino Perez and Joan Laporta, have announced their decision to leave the board of directors of the Spanish football federation (RFEF), according to a report by El Confidencial. The two leaders have addressed letters to the president of the RFEF explaining their reasons for stepping down.

According to the report, Perez and Laporta have expressed their respect and gratitude to but have also stated their intention to avoid any interference in the electoral process of the RFEF, which still does not have a start date. The report claims that there is no conflict or disagreement between the two clubs and the RFEF, but rather a desire to maintain a cordial and constructive relationship.

The resignation of Perez and Laporta comes at a time when the relationship between Real Madrid and Barcelona has been tense due to several issues, such as the failed attempt to create a European Super League, the controversy over the payments made by Barcelona to a former vice-president of the referees’ committee3, and the cancellation of the customary lunch before the Clásico. However, the report by El Confidencial insists that the decision to leave the board of directors of the RFEF is not related to any of these matters, but rather to a gesture of respect and transparency towards the RFEF and its president.