Open Thread: November 16, 2023

I’d Like Your Takes On This One

Though, for me, it’s Ronaldo. I mean, look at the man’s accomplishments and how he became the posterboy for Real Madrid for so many years.

Who is the most iconic Real Madrid player of the 21st century? pic.twitter.com/palrjcoY9I — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 15, 2023

Draw VS Chelsea

The girls drew 2-2 against Chelsea in the UCL. There was also some controversy in the game, as Real Madrid were awarded a penalty for a tackle outside the area.

Olga Carmona is leading Real Madrid to our First UCL this season pic.twitter.com/GXotZ0rUrr — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) November 15, 2023

Always Appreciate a Legend’s Input