 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: November 16, 2023

Your Thursday Issue of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
Real Madrid CF v Chelsea FC Women: Group D - UEFA Women’s Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally treat to pizza: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

I’d Like Your Takes On This One

Though, for me, it’s Ronaldo. I mean, look at the man’s accomplishments and how he became the posterboy for Real Madrid for so many years.

Draw VS Chelsea

The girls drew 2-2 against Chelsea in the UCL. There was also some controversy in the game, as Real Madrid were awarded a penalty for a tackle outside the area.

Always Appreciate a Legend’s Input

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid