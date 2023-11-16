INJURY UPDATE: Camavinga out two months with sprained knee -report

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga suffered a knee sprain during Wednesday’s training session with the French national team and will need to miss around two months with this injury, according to a medical report published by the French Football Federation.
Apparently, even though it looks like Camavinga escaped major structural damage on his knee, he will still be out for a while. The French player will return to Madrid today and he will get a scan which will reveal the extent of his injury. Real Madrid are hoping to confirm that he indeed avoided a ligament injury.
If Camavinga does miss the next two months with this knee injury, he won’t be available in the following games.
- Cádiz - Real Madrid
- Real Madrid - Napoli
- Real Madrid - Granada
- Betis - Real Madrid
- Union Berlin - Real Madrid
- Real Madrid - Villarreal
- Alavés - Real Madrid
Considering that Aurelien Tchouameni is also out, coach Carlo Ancelotti will have to find a new defensive midfielder.
