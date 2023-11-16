Managing Madrid Podcast: The Emergency Camavinga Injury Live Call

On this Member-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Matt Wiltse, Siddharth Ramsundar, and Hridyam Arora discuss:

Eduardo Camavinga’s injury

Dani Ceballos’s return

Who are the best Castilla options that could play DM?

Will Nico Paz get more minutes now?

Should Toni Kroos be renewed?

What’s next for Managing Madrid?

Why Real Madrid are interested in Alphonso Davies

Will Fran Garcia or Ferland Mendy have to leave in order to make room for Davies?

Have Real Madrid actually made contact with Davies?

How good is Nico Paz, actually?

Will we buy a striker next season?

How realistic is an Erling Haaland signing next season?

Juni Calafat’s scouting vs promoting players from La Fabrica

The difference between La Masia and La Fabrica

Xabi Alonso’s coaching style

Who would give Real Madrid more trouble in the Champions League, Barcelona or Atletico Madrid?

Pique’s quotes about Real Madrid’s 14th UCL title

How comes we don’t scout as many CBs at a young age?

How can we reduce the international breaks?

What’s the most realistic lineup without Camavinga and Tchouameni?

Would Arsenal give Real Madrid a difficult time in the Champions League?

Will Jude ever be a ‘controller’?

How to convince your family members to become Real Madrid fans

Bernardo Silva and Joshua Kimmich — available / necessary?

And more

Thanks for being a Member. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattW_MM)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)