Vinicius Jr leaves the field injured during Brazil’s World Cup Qualifier vs Colombia

During Brazil’s World Cup Qualifier vs Colombia on Thursday night, not long after Vinicius Jr helped set up Gabriel Martinelli for the game’s opening goal, the Real Madrid winger had to leave the field due to an apparent hamstring injury.

Vinicius has been taken off for Brazil in the 26th minute due to injury. pic.twitter.com/UpA7dctgFM — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) November 17, 2023

Vinicius went down holding his hamstring, and after a few moments of being checked on the field by the team doctors, a substitution was made — with Vinicius leaving the field in visibly frustrated fashion.

If there is any good news, it’s that the Brazilian walked off the field on his own, though admittedly with some difficulty. Once he hit the bench, he was given immediate treatment on his left leg.

The injury happened away from the ball. There was no challenge involved. While jogging on his own, Vinicius went down on his own clutching his hamstring.

This has been a nightmare season for Real Madrid when it comes to injuries. Vinicius himself has already missed four games earlier this season due to a hamstring injury. During this international break alone, Eduardo Camavinga suffered a knee injury in France’s training session; while Jude Bellingham pulled out of the England squad due to a shoulder injury.

Luckily for Real Madrid, they do have Dani Ceballos and Bellingham returning after the international break, but Carlo Ancelotti’s depth chart is slowly withering.