Open Thread: November 17, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally treat to noodles: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

So... What on Earth is Happening Again?

Our players our going down like flies, with superstar Vinicius Jr being the latest to mark the injury records. Not much remains of the “Starting XI” (however this is defined at Real Madrid) anymore.

The Rest of the Squad Be Like

Or Perhaps... There is a Deeper Meaning to This

Perhaps this is all done in an attempt to sign a certain someone?

BREAKING: FIFA will pay Real Madrid €20,548 for each day that Camavinga is out in due to the fact that he got injured in the international break. The club could receive more than €1M in total. @jfelixdiaz pic.twitter.com/mR6Mp2VMB8 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 16, 2023

I Bid You Adieu With Some Optimism