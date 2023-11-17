 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: November 17, 2023

DAILY MERENGUE: SANITAS FC LIMITED EDITION

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid CF v Valencia CF - LaLiga EA Sports
Gonna have to wait a bit to see this again...
Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally treat to noodles: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

So... What on Earth is Happening Again?

Our players our going down like flies, with superstar Vinicius Jr being the latest to mark the injury records. Not much remains of the “Starting XI” (however this is defined at Real Madrid) anymore.

The Rest of the Squad Be Like

Or Perhaps... There is a Deeper Meaning to This

Perhaps this is all done in an attempt to sign a certain someone?

I Bid You Adieu With Some Optimism

