Vinicius Jr: “I think it’s the same injury as last time”

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior was forced to leave the pitch in the first half of Brazil’s 2-1 loss to Colombia in the World Cup qualifiers on Thursday night. The 23-year-old, who had started the game on the left flank, felt a sharp pain in his right hamstring after a sprint and signalled to the bench that he could not continue.

Vinicius Junior told reporters after the game that he feared he had suffered the same injury that sidelined him for a month earlier this season. “I think it’s the same injury as last time. I took a hit there and it hurt a little later,” Vinicius said. “Tomorrow we will do tests to see how I go,”

Tests are scheduled today to find out more about Vinicius's hamstring injury.

The Real Madrid star had missed four games in August and September due to a hamstring strain, including the first Madrid derby of the season. He had returned to action in late September and scored three goals in his last four appearances for his club.

Vinicius Junior’s injury is a blow for both Brazil and Real Madrid, who are hoping to have him back as soon as possible. Brazil suffered a defeat to Colombia, who scored twice through Luis Diaz in an emotional victory. Diaz’s father had been kidnapped and released earlier this week and was in the stands to watch his son’s heroics.

With the loss, Brazil dropped to fifth in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier standings. Colombia moved up to third place with 9 points, one behind Fede Valverde’s Uruguay who beat Argentina last night. Brazil will face Argentina in a blockbuster clash on Tuesday, while Colombia will travel to Paraguay on the same day.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are preparing for their next La Liga game against Cadiz on the 26th. The Spanish giants are second in the table, two points behind leaders Girona.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping that Vinicius Junior’s injury is not too serious and that he can recover in time for the busy schedule ahead.

Vinicius Junior will undergo further tests on Friday to determine the extent of his injury and the expected recovery time. He will join a long list of injured players for Real Madrid, who are already without Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Dani Ceballos — though Ceballos and Bellingham should return after the international break. Ancelotti will have to rely on his squad depth and hope that his players can stay fit and healthy for the rest of the season.