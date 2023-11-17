OFFICIAL: Camavinga injury report

Real Madrid have published their medical report about midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who suffered an LCL tear during Wednesday's training session with the French national team.

Following tests carried out today on our player Eduardo Camavinga by the Real Madrid medical services, it has been diagnosed that he has torn the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee. Further developments are awaited.

Source: Realmadrid.com

Camavinga will be out around two months with this injury, although some reports in the Spanish press suggest that he could miss a few extra weeks.

The Frenchman won't be back in a while and Real Madrid should be very cautious with his recovery, as this is a fairly serious injury.

Still, this LCL tear should not put Camavinga's career in jeopardy, contrary to some other ligament tears. His explosion and his mobility should not be affected, although Camavinga will likely need some time to regain confidence on that knee once he comes back and takes the field.

In his absence, Toni Kroos will likely be deployed as a defensive midfielder, at least until Tchouameni comes back from his own injury.