 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Managing Madrid Podcast: The emergency Vinicius Jr injury mailbag

Kiyan and Lucas discuss yet another injury to a Real Madrid player before answering questions sent in by Madridistas

By Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid CF v Valencia CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Maria Jimenez - Real Madrid/Real Madrid via Getty Images

On this Member-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

  • Vinicius Jr injury
  • How did Managing Madrid earn the reputation they did?
  • Would Erling Haaland change his style of play at Real Madrid?
  • What can Real Madrid do better to prevent injuries?
  • How much was Niko Mihic actually to blame?
  • How did we feel in 2006 when Florentino Perez resigned?
  • How did we feel when he came back?
  • Our favourite Madridista?
  • Is Pep Guardiola overrated or accurately rated?
  • How concerned are we about David Alaba?
  • Will Arda Guler debut in 2023?
  • And more.

Click here for access

Thanks for being a Member. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid