Managing Madrid Podcast: The emergency Vinicius Jr injury mailbag

On this Member-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Vinicius Jr injury

How did Managing Madrid earn the reputation they did?

Would Erling Haaland change his style of play at Real Madrid?

What can Real Madrid do better to prevent injuries?

How much was Niko Mihic actually to blame?

How did we feel in 2006 when Florentino Perez resigned?

How did we feel when he came back?

Our favourite Madridista?

Is Pep Guardiola overrated or accurately rated?

How concerned are we about David Alaba?

Will Arda Guler debut in 2023?

And more.

Thanks for being a Member. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)