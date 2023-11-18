Las Blancas Podcast: Four goals, a draw and lots of controversy

In this episode of Las Blancas Podcast hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw against Chelsea in the first matchday of the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage.
Talking points:
- Alberto Toril and Emma Hayes’ lineup choices in the big game
- Ivana’s inclusion in the starting XI
- How game state influenced our playstyle
- Chelsea’s back three build-up and how it affected our pressing
- Chelsea’s control in the game and lopsided stats
- The big referee talk
- VAR in UEFA Women’s Champions League
- Debate: Was Chelsea’s third goal rightfully disallowed?
- Caicedo and Lawrence’s duel
- Olga’s clutch gene on big stages
- Misa’s good showing
- Athenea’s anonymous performance
- Niamh Charles’ impressive development
- Was the result fair?
- How does this result impact the bigger picture?
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
