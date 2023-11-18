Las Blancas Podcast: Four goals, a draw and lots of controversy

In this episode of Las Blancas Podcast hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw against Chelsea in the first matchday of the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage.

Talking points:

Alberto Toril and Emma Hayes’ lineup choices in the big game

Ivana’s inclusion in the starting XI

How game state influenced our playstyle

Chelsea’s back three build-up and how it affected our pressing

Chelsea’s control in the game and lopsided stats

The big referee talk

VAR in UEFA Women’s Champions League

Debate: Was Chelsea’s third goal rightfully disallowed?

Caicedo and Lawrence’s duel

Olga’s clutch gene on big stages

Misa’s good showing

Athenea’s anonymous performance

Niamh Charles’ impressive development

Was the result fair?

How does this result impact the bigger picture?

Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)