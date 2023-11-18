Marcelo Broli: “Valverde is a tremendous source of pride for Uruguay”

Former Uruguay international and current coach of the under-20 national team, Marcelo Broli, has expressed his admiration for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, who has been one of the best players for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season.

In an interview with Marca, Broli said: “I think he is a fantastic player who plays for one of the most important teams in the world. That is a tremendous source of pride for Uruguay. He has impressive physical health, he looks like he has a good career ahead of him, he has many years left at the top level and that makes all of us Uruguayans very happy”.

Broli, who recently led the Uruguay under-20 team to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina, also spoke about what Valverde is like in the locker room. Broli did spend a brief time coaching the senior side as well when the team was transitioning from Diego Alonso to Marcelo Bielsa.

I shared little with him, but it was honestly a wonderful experience directing the seniors because they are top-level professionals who made our task very easy,” Broli said. “I am very happy to have had that possibility. And they were used to competing at a high level. The fears of being in charge of such a high-ranking team were overcome very easily, with people of great human quality and, above all, with a lot of professionalism.”