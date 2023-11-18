Open Thread: November 18, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally do a horror movie night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.
Well...
...the Twitter account admin’s are certainly in the mood. They are basically having inspirations regarding what the Fusion-Ha results of the squad would look like.
♂️ New looks! (2/5)— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) November 18, 2023
✨ ALAVINGA pic.twitter.com/uAXs3btoVD
“Josellingham”— JBZ (@JBellinghamZone) November 18, 2023
Real Madrid on their Tiktok. pic.twitter.com/NGRidke25N
Going for Some... Positive Vibes...?
No? Oh well, Nero tried.
Real Madrid: home of the Golden ballers ™️ pic.twitter.com/QdZjwWyRco— GOAL (@goal) November 17, 2023
24 year old Andriy Lunin has stepped up big time for Real Madrid this season pic.twitter.com/4ktHP7Xtll— LaLigaExtra (@LaLigaExtra) November 16, 2023
Loading comments...