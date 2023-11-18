Open Thread: November 18, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally do a horror movie night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Well...

...the Twitter account admin’s are certainly in the mood. They are basically having inspirations regarding what the Fusion-Ha results of the squad would look like.

“Josellingham”



Real Madrid on their Tiktok. pic.twitter.com/NGRidke25N — JBZ (@JBellinghamZone) November 18, 2023

Going for Some... Positive Vibes...?

No? Oh well, Nero tried.

Real Madrid: home of the Golden ballers ™️ pic.twitter.com/QdZjwWyRco — GOAL (@goal) November 17, 2023