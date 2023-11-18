BREAKING: Vinicius out more than two months with hamstring tear

Real Madrid have confirmed that Brazilian attacker Vinicius Junior has suffered a hamstring tear, one which will keep him out for more than two months, according to reports published in the Spanish press.

This is obviously devastating news for Real Madrid, as they will be without their best pure attacker for a while. Hamstring tears are always very tricky and Vinicius will need to be patient and careful with his recovery so that he is fit and ready to avoid more injuries when he comes back.

In the meantime, Rodrygo and Joselu will be expected to carry the loud on offense for Real Madrid. Brahim will also get more minutes now, as Madrid's depth chart is extremely thin after the injuries to Camavinga and Vinicius.

The team's reserves will need to step up until Ancelotti and his coaching staff recover some of the team's depth, although that will not happen any time soon just yet.