Daily Thread: 2 November 2023

This potential signing is absolutely a priority if we want any silverware this season. Last season we saw the effect of post world cup fatigue and this season with just 3 CBs we are asking for trouble once again. The price is not cheap at 60 million euros for the highly rated center back. The youngster is a key member of Rúben Amorim’s Sporting side, who are playing in the Europa League in 2023-24. In the face of interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, the Lisbon outfit extended Inácio’s contract last summer to 2027, increasing his buy-out clause from €45 million ($47.4 million) to €60 million ($63.2 million). It will be tough for Sporting to find a replacement mid season, so let's see if Los Blancos can pull this off.
BREAKING: Real Madrid are considering signing Gonçalo Inácio in January. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/IrrNJQC4NH— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 1, 2023
What are your thoughts on David Alaba’s recent form? (Via @kiyanso on the @managingmadrid podcast) pic.twitter.com/CPrEutYHjC— Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) November 1, 2023
Fingers Crossed.
Hoping to see a debut soon.
A few more days… ⏳ pic.twitter.com/fMolbt7S1X— Arda Guler Xtra (@ArdaGulerXTra) November 1, 2023
⭐️ Arda Güler in today’s training session. pic.twitter.com/Dssfgye0ZA— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 1, 2023
