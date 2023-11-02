 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 2 November 2023

Thursday Edition of The Daily Merengue

Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

The only thing worse than a mistake is not addressing it.

This potential signing is absolutely a priority if we want any silverware this season. Last season we saw the effect of post world cup fatigue and this season with just 3 CBs we are asking for trouble once again. The price is not cheap at 60 million euros for the highly rated center back. The youngster is a key member of Rúben Amorim’s Sporting side, who are playing in the Europa League in 2023-24. In the face of interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, the Lisbon outfit extended Inácio’s contract last summer to 2027, increasing his buy-out clause from €45 million ($47.4 million) to €60 million ($63.2 million). It will be tough for Sporting to find a replacement mid season, so let's see if Los Blancos can pull this off.

Fingers Crossed.

Hoping to see a debut soon.

