WATCH: Endrick scores brace to lead Palmeiras’ comeback win against Botafogo

Real Madrid attacker Endrick Felipe scored Palmeiras’ first two goals to lead a comeback win against Botafogo, who were leading 3-0 at halftime. Endrick completed his best performance as a football player and has bounced back from some of his struggles during the first part of the season.

Endrick displayed his dribbling skills on that first goal, where he dribbles past the entire Botafogo backline before finishing with his left foot with a good shot. His second goal was also brilliant.

The young Brazilian attacker will move to Madrid in the summer of 2024. Even though he will be only 18 years old, his potential is clearly there and Real Madrid have high hopes about his ability to contribute from the get go, even if not as a starter.

Endrick has scored 10 goals in over 2,000 minutes played for Palmeiras. He had a scoring drought in the first half of the season but he has now made some improvements and it looks like he could earn his chance to become an undisputed starter over the next few weeks.