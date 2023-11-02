OFFICIAL: Rodrygo signs Real Madrid contract extension

Just as expected, Real Madrid have announced Rodrygo Goes’ contract extension. Rodrygo’s new deal expires in 2028 and he has a release clause of €1,000 million, the usual amount for Madrid’s star players.

Rodrygo’s previous deal was set to expire in the summer of 2025 so this extension was coming. The Brazilian attacker has struggled so far this season but the club still values his potential and contribution, that’s why they ultimately decided to give Rodrygo that new deal and show faith in his skill set.

Real Madrid and Rodrygo had reached an agreement about this extension months ago, but both parts decided to wait a few extra months before making the official announcement, similar to what happened with Vinicius.

Real Madrid are also set to extend Camavinga, Militao and Valverde’s current deals, so the club could be announcing more contract extensions over the next few weeks.