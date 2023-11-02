Managing Madrid Podcast: The Davies, Kimmich, Xabi Live Call

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Siddharth Ramsundar, Hridyam Arora, and Mehedi Hassan discuss:

El Clasico tension

Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid.. How realistic?

Gonzalo Ignacio

Can Arda Guler and Jude Bellingham co-exist?

Our perception of Real Madrid players after they leave

Would Florian Wirtz and Frimpong be good fits at Real Madrid?

Will Dani Ceballos have a more prominent role in two years?

Joshua Kimmich — a possibility?

Do we mis-use Joselu?

Who should be our CB starting pairing next season when Eder Militao returns?

Best way to fit in Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Jude Bellingham

Endrick’s performance vs Botafogo

Could Zinedine Zidane succeed again at Real Madrid?

And more.

