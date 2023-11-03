 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 3 November 2023

Friday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

We need to have a serious discussion around this kid.

He turns 18 soon and is expected to join Los Blancos next summer. Do we loan him out? Do we keep him to gradually earn his starting spot? Do we go for a marquee signing like an Mbappe or Haaland or a stop gap solution like continuing with Joselu? What would be better for Endrick’s progress? Lots of variables to consider.

#Rodrygo2028

Militao next.

Good question. Time to ask Carlo directly.

Oh hello there!

