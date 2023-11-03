Drawing Board: Attack On Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

FC Barcelona were the latest victims of Real Madrid’s remontada(s) led by Jude Bellingham. As the Catalans looked to be pulling away from Real Madrid, leading 1 - 0 at half-time at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, where they’re playing their homes games this season, Bellingham transcended with two goals — a golazo equalizer and a game-winner just before the final whistle.

Barcelona were overwhelmed by Real Madrid’s attack in the second half.

In today’s drawing, Finn depicts his take on the attack: